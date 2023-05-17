NFU Energy helps get green gas support scheme applicant over the line

NFU Energy's application to the green gas support scheme (GGSS) on behalf of one of its clients has been the first and only application to be approved by Ofgem.

The environmental scheme provides financial incentives for plants producing biomethane via anaerobic digestion, which is injected into the gas grid.

As of 31 March 2023, Ofgem had received a total of 22 applications since the scheme's launch, in November 2021.

However, only one site has had Ofgem approval, a site which approached NFU Energy to help with its application.

Located in the south of England, the site so far has benefitted from one periodic support payment of nearly £105,000 based on 246,292 m3 of green gas injected into the grid.

Its operation will contribute to carbon emissions savings by reducing the emissions intensity of the UK’s natural gas supply, as well as reducing emissions from waste.

Applications are open for the GGSS until 30 November 2025.

James Wayman, project engineer at NFU Energy said: “We were delighted to receive the exciting confirmation that our application was the first to be accredited onto the scheme and to hear that our client is now benefitting as a result.

“For those businesses that are having their application rejected by Ofgem and in need of support, our team at NFU Energy has extensive experience in this sector."

Once registered on to the GGSS, eligible biomethane producers can claim payments for producing biomethane using anaerobic digestion and injecting it into the gas grid.

These payments are based on the volume of eligible biomethane injected into the grid and are made every three months over 15 years.