NFU launches 10-year plan to secure the future of British beef

The NFU has unveiled a long-term vision for the British beef sector, setting out a series of policy and industry priorities to ensure a profitable and sustainable future for producers.

The plan, launched ahead of Great British Beef Week, lays out a ten-year strategy aimed at strengthening the sector’s reputation for high-quality, high-welfare and environmentally responsible production.

As part of it, the NFU is calling for a collaborative approach involving government, supply chains, and levy boards to deliver lasting change.

Among the core pillars of the vision is the creation of a fair and functioning supply chain.

The NFU says building trust between producers, processors and retailers is essential to restore confidence and encourage long-term investment in the sector.

The union's strategy also highlights the need to accelerate sustainability efforts by supporting and empowering beef farmers.

It is urging supply chain partners to adopt a more enabling approach that allows farmers to innovate and implement environmental practices more effectively.

Trade policy is another key focus, with the union emphasising the importance of securing access to new export markets while maintaining strict biosecurity at UK borders and ensuring British standards are not undermined by future trade deals.

The NFU also calls for policy frameworks that equally support food production, sustainability, and trade, warning that a lack of clarity in current agricultural and environmental schemes has left many farmers facing uncertainty.

Further, the plan proposes the development of a stronger evidence base to demonstrate the sector’s high standards in animal health and welfare.

This includes responsible use of veterinary medicines and antibiotics, and the ongoing commitment to disease prevention and traceability.

NFU Livestock Board Chair, David Barton said the beef sector was ready to grow, but urgent action was needed to restore confidence among producers.

He warned: “Confidence is at an all-time low due to acute challenges facing the wider industry, such as uncertainty about the future of environmental schemes, the acceleration of direct payments and changes to inheritance tax."

He added that the the 10-year vision was developed in recognition of these challenges, and with the right support from government and the supply chain, the plan could help build a resilient beef industry.