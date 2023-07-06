NFU launches dairy intentions survey amid milk price falls and volatility

Dairy farmers are being asked to complete the NFU's intentions survey to assess the impact of high input prices and the cost-of-living crisis on UK milk production.

The NFU said it was 'urgently asking' dairy producers to outline their intentions over the next two years, as farmers have also faced significant milk price reductions.

The survey comes amid a high level of uncertainty, which the union said was impacting dairy business confidence.

To inform lobbying work, dairy farmers are being asked to fill out a short survey to help capture their plans to increase, decrease, or stop milk production and the main reasons why.

The NFU said this information would support its calls on the for fair and functioning supply chains to deliver long-term resilience in the sector.

National dairy board chairman, Michael Oakes said about last year's survey: “The results provided the crucial evidence needed for important conversations with various stakeholders ranging from government right across the supply chain.

“Knowing this information will support us in calling for the correct policy interventions to support your businesses and help us explain the decisions you are facing to policy makers and stakeholders across the rest of the supply chain.

“By helping us capture the main concerns of the industry, we can ensure your voice is heard.”

The survey should take five minutes to complete and will be available until Sunday 23rd July.