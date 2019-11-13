NFU launches general election manifesto

The manifesto calls for the next government to ensure British farming maintains its high standards

The NFU has launched its general election manifesto calling for the next government to ensure farming has a 'sustainable and vibrant future'.

The manifesto highlights the industry's contributions to the UK, from suppliers of food produced to high standards, to its role in protecting the countryside.

The launch of the document comes as the public's support for farming reaches a record-high.

Over two-thirds of the public (69%) had a favourable view of farmers in 2019, and 86% of the public think it’s important to ensure imported food is produced to the same standards as in the UK.







With high public support for British farming, the manifesto calls for the next government to ensure it maintains its high standards.

It showcases where the industry can grow its contribution to the country, including its vision for net-zero agriculture by 2040 and producing more food domestically.

The manifesto covers Brexit, future domestic agricultural policy, building a thriving countryside, securing a long-term food strategy and placing science at the heart of decision making.

It also highlights three areas that require 'immediate attention' from a future government.

These include a commitment that future trade policy will not allow the imports of food produced to standards that would be illegal to produce in the UK.

The government is also urged to plan a long-term investment programme to support farmers.

Finally, the manifesto seeks guaranteed access to a 'skilled and competent' workforce for the industry.

NFU President Minette Batters said the outcome of upcoming election will 'determine the future direction' of the UK's farming system.

“With the right political environment we believe that we can deliver even more. From our vision for net zero agriculture by 2040 to increasing our self-sufficiency by producing more food at home, farmers are up for the challenge.

“However, there are still real threats that we face. If we crash out of the EU without a deal or introduce a trade policy that allows imports of food produced to standards that would be illegal to produce here, delivering on our ambitions suddenly becomes very challenging.

“That is why we are urging all political parties to commit to protecting our standards of production in future trade policy as one of our headline asks in this manifesto.”

The NFU said it will speak with candidates from all political parties to highlight support for British farming.

The UK is set to go to the polls in the upcoming general election on 12 December.