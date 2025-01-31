NFU launches new diversity and inclusion scholarship scheme

The NFU has launched a new scholarship programme to improve diversity and inclusion within the British farming industry.

The AgriFuture Scholarship Programme aims to inspire young people from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in agriculture.

The long-term initiative has been launched by NFU Education in partnership with the Outward Bound Trust.

It will include mentoring, residential experiences and work placements, taking place 18-22 August 2025.

NFU vice president Rachel Hallos, who spoke at the University of Birmingham during the inaugural 'Challenge Day' said diversity was 'essential' to farming's future.

“Agriculture is facing unprecedented pressures, accelerated by increasing and widespread skills shortages ," she said at the event.

"As the least ethnically diverse sector in the UK, there is an urgent need to unlock its full potential by embracing and including talent from all walks of life.

“Better reflecting the diversity of the UK population isn’t just the right thing to do for agriculture, it’s essential to its future."

The Challenge Day, set up by the NFU to boost inclusivity in farming, aims to create a manifesto to increase racial diversity in agriculture to attract and retain the best talent.

British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society co-founder, Navaratnam Partheeban, offered insights into his experiences as a vet and advocate for inclusivity.

“Ensuring the sector gets the recognition and support it deserves is crucial. We’re not only highlighting the need for greater diversity but also working together to find meaningful solutions.

“This initiative creates space for voices that are often unheard, bringing in new perspectives and driving real change.

"By working collaboratively, we can build a more inclusive sector that reflects and benefits everyone," he said.

Applications open to the AgriFuture Scholarship Programme on 10 February, with successful applicants informed at the beginning of June.