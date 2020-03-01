NFU launches toolkit to combat red meat myths

The online toolkit gives farmers the facts on nutrition, climate and animal welfare

The NFU has launched a toolkit for farmers to help them challenge media inaccuracies surrounding British red meat production.

With questions constantly being raised surrounding livestock and dairy, the union said it is 'crucial' that farmers are equipped with facts and evidence.

The Rethinking Ruminants Member Toolkit is aimed at supporting farmers to confidently communicate key and complex messages.

It puts a spotlight on the environment and climate change; health and nutrition; and animal health and welfare.







It comes with an extensive myth-buster, presentation slides, tweets, statistics and infographics, all linked to recognised science.

NFU Board Chairman Richard Findlay launched the online tool at the NFU Conference in Birmingham earlier this week.

“The fightback has begun, but by far our most effective advocates are our members, he said.

“This toolkit gives the facts on nutrition, climate and welfare to help you to set the record straight.”

It also considers common claims and misconceptions around alternatives to meat and dairy products, as well as including tips to engage with the public and positively tell their own personal story of British farming.

NFU President Minette Batters told delegates at the conference that the industry is working to dispel myths which focus on British red meat production.

She explained that the UK livestock sector is 2.5% more efficient than other systems seen around the world.

"Our diets might change here, but we are not going to deal with climate change if we just focus on our consumption of meat," she said.

“There are a lot of challenges around processed, plant-based food, for example with palm oil and soya and we want to take people away from processed foods and towards a more natural, healthy balanced diet.”