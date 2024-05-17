NFU leaders pledge to participate in mental health training

The NFU's president Tom Bradshaw and director general Terry Jones have pledged to participate in mental health training.

The union's leaders will undergo RABI's mental health training programme as part of the ongoing Mental Health Awareness Week initiative.

The charity's training aims to build greater resilience for farmers by supporting them to have more open conversations about mental health and wellbeing.

Terry Jones said: “We are both people who interact with farmers and we can see first-hand the impacts that mental health can have on those individuals.”

The course covers topics ranging from understanding common mental health conditions to recognising signs and symptoms.

It also looks at ways to support others to access the support they need, and looking after our own mental health.

It comes as the confidence of farmers is at an all-time low, with fears this could lead to a decrease in food production.

The NFU's annual 'farmer confidence survey' shows that short and mid-term confidence is at its lowest since records began in 2010.

The relentless wet weather has played a big part, with 82% of respondents saying their farm businesses have suffered fairly negative (52%) or very negative impacts (30%).