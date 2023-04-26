NFU marathon team raises £30,000 to help African farmers

UK farm leaders who donned their running vests for the London Marathon have raised over £30,000 to help reduce poverty via agricultural projects in sub-Saharan Africa.

The NFU and Farm Africa, a leading international development charity, united to form Team NFU for this year’s London Marathon, which took place on 23 April.

The donations will go to support farmers in East Africa and reduce poverty by helping rural families grow their incomes.

Minette Batters, the union's president, ran the marathon along with other senior NFU leaders.

She said the run initially had an aim to raise £10,000 in funds to support "farming colleagues across eastern Africa".

"We are overwhelmed with people’s generosity, and it gives important recognition to Farm Africa’s charitable work," she added.

"The organisation is playing an instrumental part in helping to build a prosperous rural Africa through its excellent work, supporting farmers to build their agricultural practices and increase their incomes.

"We all recognise that despite being on different continents, British and East African farmers are facing similar challenges when it comes to rising costs, climate change and food security, and it is more fundamental than ever that we stand together to drive positive change.”

Farm Africa partners with government and the private sector to help effectively reduce poverty in sub-Saharan Africa.

Over half of the world’s extreme poor live in sub-Saharan Africa, of which the majority work in agriculture.

The charity works closely with local communities to help develop businesses and protect the environment in rural areas.

They aim to help develop a resilient rural Africa where both the people and the environment can thrive.

Farm Africa CEO Dan Collison said: "We are hugely grateful to all the runners for raising funds for Farm Africa.

"Every penny contributed will be put to use helping Farm Africa help more farming families across eastern Africa to grow more, sell more and earn more, while protecting the environment for generations to come.

“Eastern Africa is currently experiencing the longest and most severe drought on record, so this support has never been more needed.”