NFU members to benefit from exclusive discounts on safety support

The NFU has announced a new partnership with PeopleSafe, an employee safety solutions provider, offering farmers with exclusive discounts on safety support.

Through this partnership, the union's members can access heavily discounted rates on select PeopleSafe products, designed to enhance personal safety and streamline safety processes.

The firm is renowned for its people protection technology and over 20 years’ worth of expertise in prioritising the safety of lone workers across various industries.

Its range of safety solutions provides comprehensive protection for workers at all risk levels, ensuring peace of mind with round-the-clock coverage.

As part of the partnership, NFU members will also have access to the app Pro Lone Worker, safety alarm MySOS and communication devices Spot Gen4 and Spot X.

Optional extras such as Fall Detection, Automatic Tracking and Welfare Checks can also be added for £0.25 per month, allowing for a customised safety solution tailored to specific farm business needs

NFU Deputy President David Exwood said the union was committed to supporting farmers with practical solutions that made a difference to their day-to-day lives.

“Our farmers often work in isolated and challenging environments where safety is paramount," he added.

"This partnership with PeopleSafe provides NFU members with access to cutting-edge safety devices at discounted rates, ensuring that our community can carry out essential work with greater peace of mind."