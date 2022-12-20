NFU Mutual Charitable Trust unveils more than £1m for farm charities

The NFU Mutual Charitable Trust has announced its donations for 2022 totals more than £1 million, with the funds going to numerous farm charities and organisations.

The funding will help to deliver a range of initiatives for 25 charities and groups, including work dealing with rural poverty relief and small farming businesses.

Groups which help to educate and mentor rural young people, as well as funding to support the UK’s air ambulance network, have also received funds.

FareShare, the UK’s biggest food redistribution charity will be using their donation of £100,000 to support their work to fight food poverty and food waste.

The charity collects surplus food from farmers, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to get food onto the plates of people who need it most, via charities across the UK.

The NFU Mutual Charitable Trust is one of the main ways rural insurer NFU Mutual provides charitable donations.

Its work forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m charitable giving pledge to support organisations during 2022.

Applications for the Trust’s next round of donations, to be awarded in June 2023, are now open.

Nick Turner, group chief executive of NFU Mutual, said: “We understand these are challenging times, and we have been determined to support charities and organisations working incredibly hard to deliver essential services."

Which groups have received funds?

The organisations benefitting from the donations during 2022 are:

• Air Ambulances UK

• Disasters Emergency Committee

• FareShare

• Farming and Forestry Aid

• Farming Community Network

• Farms for City Children

• Farmstrong Scotland

• Gareth Raw Rees Memorial Scholarship

• LEAF

• Mental Health Innovations

• National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC)

• NFU Education

• Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust

• Open Farm Weekend, Northern Ireland

• Oxford Farming Conference

• Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI)

• Royal Highland Education Trust

• RSABI

• Rural Support

• Samaritans

• Scottish Association of Young Farmers' Clubs

• The Prince’s Countryside Fund

• The UK Sepsis Trust

• Wales Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs

• Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster