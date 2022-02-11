NFU Mutual claims pass 1,000 after recent winter storms

NFU Mutual has received over 1,000 claims from farmers and rural businesses who have suffered damage from Storms Malik and Corrie.

The two recent storms have caused further damage to many rural properties which were impacted by Storm Arwen, which itself resulted in over 7,000 claims.

Storms Malik and Corrie resulted in very strong winds in the last weekend of January and caused extensive damage, particularly in Scotland and the North-East of England.

Farms and rural businesses suffered extensive damage, with claims data showing that high winds ripped bricks, chimneys and roof tiles from buildings and toppled trees throughout the region.

Power lines were also once again affected, resulting in widespread power outages.

Jon Bird, property claims manager at NFU Mutual, said the level of damage showed that no storm should be underestimated.

“Many of the claims following Storms Malik and Corrie have come from members who already suffered damage at the hands of Storm Arwen.

"Emergency repairs have needed to be repaired again and large swathes of North-East England and Scotland lost power once again.

“We recognise that members need ongoing support after a storm to progress repairs and prepare for future storms."

Striking over the course of one weekend, Malik and Corrie hit the same areas which suffered damage at the hands of Storm Arwen, just two months earlier.

NFU Mutual received over 7,000 claims in relation to Arwen, with many needing to claim again as Malik and Corrie caused further damage to farms and properties.

Claire Gilson, NFU Mutual agent at the Durham districts agency, said the partner of a local farmer, isolating with Covid-19, found their greenhouse destroyed by Storm Malik.

"We were delighted to be able to pay an immediate sum into their bank account based on the estimated cost of replacement, allowing them to get back to growing as soon as possible.

“In one case, repairs to a roof damaged by Storm Arwen were finished on the Friday, only for Storm Malik to cause further damage.

"In others, members with temporary or ongoing repairs following Storm Arwen found themselves once again looking to NFU Mutual for support."

How do I protect my farm?

NFU Mutual has shared advice and guidance to farmers on how to better protect farms against powerful winter storms:

• Stay alert for Met Office weather warnings

• Regularly inspect your farm and keep on top of maintenance by carrying out necessary repairs to buildings, fences and walls whilst the weather is calm

• Check that tiles, slates, and roofing sheets are in place and put away any items that cannot be secured

• Make sure gutters are not leaking and are clear of leaves and other debris

• Protect and lag water pipes in vulnerable areas and know where the water supply is so that you can turn it off in the event of burst pipes

• Ensure you have a good tree inspection programme in place, paying particular attention to trees bordering buildings, roads, railway lines and rights of way

• Prepare for power cuts: Have torches and batteries to hand and make sure any generators are ready to use if required

• Plan evacuation routes to get staff and livestock to safety in the case of extreme weather such as floods – identify higher ground that you can move livestock to in event of flooding

• Plan water and feed in advance, and increase provisions for animals who may end up cut off during a storm and it may be unsafe to reach them

• Have your insurer’s emergency helpline available