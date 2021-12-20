NFU Mutual gifts Police Scotland 4x4 vehicle to tackle rural crime

NFU Mutual has provided Police Scotland with a 4x4 vehicle as part of its support for the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC).

The Toyota Hilux 4x4 will be used by Police Scotland officers to crack down on rural theft, poaching and heritage crime.

While Covid restrictions have kept some criminals out of the countryside, thieves are now returning and turning their attention to high-value farm GPS systems.

Meanwhile, quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) remain high on thieves’ shopping lists because of their high value and portability.

Bob Henderson, agricultural field engineering lead at NFU Mutual, said: “By providing the 4x4 we want to support rural crime officers to do their job, which often involves accessing rough terrain and remote locations.

“NFU Mutual has supported the SPARC initiative since it launched because it operates across the whole of Scotland and has a clear strategy to tackle rural crime through visible policing, sharing intelligence and involving farmers and the wider community.”

Over the past four years, the rural insurer has invested over £240,000 to support SPARC.

It also funds a farm vehicle theft unit at the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS), which co-ordinates machinery theft intelligence between police forces, Border Force and Interpol.

Inspector Alan Dron, of Police Scotland said: “This vehicle further demonstrates the desire of all those on SPARC to work together, being visible and helping to prevent, reduce and tackle criminality committing crimes in Scotland’s rural communities.”