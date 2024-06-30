NFU Mutual offers discounted fire suppression kit insurance

NFU Mutual is offering an increased discount of up to 25% from the agricultural vehicle insurance premium for farmers fitting fire suppression kits from June to September.

The temporary discount is available to farmers insured by NFU Mutual who fit and correctly maintain fire suppressant systems.

They must meet the following accreditations: Special Certification Rule 199?(SPCR199), Australian Standard (AS 5062-2016), and Factory Mutual (FM 5970).

The offer is available from 1 June until September 1 2024. After that date, a 15% discount will continue to be available.

Fire suppression kits work by rapidly detecting the first signs of a fire and releasing a suppressant that quickly extinguishes the fire, reducing the risk to operators and surrounding areas.

In 2022 and 2023, more than 90% of combine harvester fire claims were reported to NFU Mutual in July and August.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, said combine fires can quickly spread through growing crops to engulf neighbouring fields and properties.

"Fitting a fire suppression system could help reduce the chances of combines catching fire, helping farmers avoid the challenge of getting harvest finished with no combine," she explained.

“In the long term, we would like to see regulation requiring manufacturers to install fire suppression systems as standard on agricultural vehicles to protect farmers’ safety and food security.”

Craig Codling from NFU Mutual’s agricultural engineering team added that combine fire suppressant systems significantly reduce the risk of serious fire.

He said: “To help farmers protect their combines, we’re increasing the premium discount we offer for machines fitted with an approved suppressor system from 15 to 25%.

"This offer will remain in place through harvest until September. We urge any farmers interested in this discount to get in touch with their local NFU Mutual Agent.”