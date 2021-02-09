NFU Mutual pledges £2.75m rural support package

NFU Mutual has pledged a farming and rural community support package worth £2.75m to help the countryside through the coronavirus pandemic.

The package includes donations to charities, as well as rural and mental health causes, to help support the countryside through the crisis.

The funds will be distributed over 16 weeks from the end of February, offering support as lockdown measures continue to impact communities.

Alongside this, NFU Mutual will also be supporting ‘mental health in farming’ training sessions for farmers.

These will be run by the Farm Safety Foundation, a charity founded and funded by the rural innsurer.

Lindsay Sinclair, Group Chief Executive of NFU Mutual, said: “Sadly, the increased demand for support services as a result of the pandemic remains, as do the fundraising challenges caused by cancelled events.

“Recent NFU Mutual research told us that 82% of our members gave to charity in 2020, with over a third saying they increased their charitable giving last year.

"Like our members, we recognise that these are difficult times and understand the importance of extending our heightened support during the ongoing crisis."

These latest donation announcements follow NFU Mutual’s £1.8m of charitable funding in 2020, allocated across the country.