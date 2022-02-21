NFU Mutual supporting 'thousands' following Storm Eunice

NFU Mutual says it is supporting thousands of farmers and rural businesses who have been hit by Storm Eunice, with over two claims coming in every minute at its busiest point.

The storm, which saw gusts as high as 120mph hit the country, has caused widespread damage to farms and rural businesses across the UK.

Damage to power lines resulted in power cuts, trees were pulled from the ground, and buildings were damaged as the winds ripped through the country.

NFU Mutual, which activated its emergency plan last week to prepare for the storm, says it is progressing thousands of claims.

The highest volume of claims reported from the South West and South East of England, the rural insurer says.

The number of claims will continue to rise throughout the week, it says, particularly after Storm Franklin hit through the night and into Monday morning.

Early indications suggest that Eunice has the potential to be larger than Storm Arwen, which caused widespread damage to farms and the countryside across the North East of England and Scotland and resulted in 7,500 claims to NFU Mutual.

Teams continue to assist farmers with claims, and an online form set-up for those with non-urgent damage saw a submission every 30 seconds at its peak.

As part of its emergency response, it has increased resource to continue to provide prompt and supportive service during this period of high demand.

Paul Branch, head of claims at NFU Mutual, said: “We have already received thousands of claims for damage relating to Storm Eunice, with our busiest period seeing new claims coming in every thirty seconds during peak times.

“NFU Mutual plans for events such as these so we can provide the support our customers need when they need it most.

“By activating our emergency response last week, we have been able to take care of our customers notifying claims to us, ensuring their safety and that of their property.

"In addition, we have been helping with alternative accommodation or emergency payments for vital purchases and settling simpler claims on the spot."