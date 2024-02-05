NFU Mutual to fund new officer to help tackle livestock theft

NFU Mutual has announced it will fund a new officer to help tackle one of the costliest crimes to farming, livestock theft.

The new officer, Martin Beck, joins the ranks of the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU) to tackle the crime, which cost an estimated £2.7 million in 2022.

Mr Beck, who has 30 years of policing experience in the field, will gather livestock theft-related intelligence across the UK.

He will work to spot and share trends, work with local police forces to build cases and help build prosecutions and secure convictions against criminals.

The appointment comes as UK livestock theft cost an estimated £2.7 million in 2022, according to the latest figures from NFU Mutual.

Matthew Screech, the insurer's lead on livestock theft, said it was one of the costliest crimes impacting farmers, with claims often involving over 50 sheep taken in a single raid.

“These thefts can have a devastating impact on farming businesses, as well as causing huge worry to farmers about the welfare of the stolen stock," he said.

“We are proud to be the sole funder of the new livestock theft officer role at the NRCU."

Superintendent Andrew Huddleston, who heads the NRCU, added that the impact of livestock theft must not be under estimated.

"It is a crime that is more than just the stealing of a commodity. These animals are the livelihood of many farmers and often the result of several generations of dedicated animal husbandry.

“Martin Beck, who has an outstanding history in this specialist field of work, will join the NRCU in February and I would encourage anyone with information about livestock thefts to contact our team.”

To deter thieves, farmers are being advised by the police and NFU Mutual to ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up-to-date.

Farmers should also vary times of feeding and consider relocating stock to fields away from roads, or house them indoors if possible.

How else do I prevent livestock theft?

NFU Mutual says there are a number of steps farmers can take to reduce the risk and technology is now providing effective ways of tracing stolen livestock.

To deter livestock thieves, the insurer advises farmers to:

• Ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up to date

• When possible, graze livestock in fields away from roads or consider housing them inside

• Check stock regularly - and vary times of feeding/check ups

• Consider a high-tech marking system

• Join a Farm or Rural Watch scheme to share information about rural crime in your area

• Ask neighbours to report any suspicious sightings to the police

• Dial 999 immediately if an incident is taking place - do not approach criminals