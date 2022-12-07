NFU Mutual urges farmers to prepare for winter storms

Farmers are being urged to act now to protect their farms from the devastating impact of storms as winter approaches.

The warning comes after last year’s Storm Arwen battered the countryside, with NFU Mutual claims figures totalling over £80m for farms and other rural businesses.

This was followed by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, which hit the country in quick succession earlier this year.

Together, the storms caused damage totalling over £170 million.

Fallen trees, branches and debris caused damage to vehicles and machinery, while high-wind speeds of up to 120mph ripped roofing sheets and cladding off homes and farm buildings.

There were also widespread power outages disrupting farm work and transport routes.

NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, Hannah Binns said isolated rural communities, farms and dwellings were more at risk from extreme weather.

"We are urging everyone to plan ahead and take great care if working outside in stormy conditions.

“There are a number of preventative steps farmers can take while the weather is calm, such as identifying safer ground to move livestock to in the event of flooding or snow, but human safety should always be the number one priority."

She added: “It is also worth noting alternative fuel and power sources in case of a power cut or disruption, such as making sure generators are in working conditions and able to run at full load for long periods of time.

“It is important to keep up-to-date with weather warnings and have your insurer’s details to hand.”

Protecting yourself and your farm in a storm?

Before a storm?

• Stay alert for Met Office weather warnings.?

• Regularly inspect your farm and keep on top of maintenance by carrying out necessary repairs to buildings, fences and walls whilst the weather is calm.?

• Check that tiles, slates, and roofing sheets are in place and put away any items that cannot be secured.?

• Avoid being near barn doors if there are high winds.

• Make sure gutters are not leaking and are clear of leaves and other debris.?

• Protect and lag water pipes in vulnerable areas and know where the water supply is so that you can turn it off in the event of burst pipes.??

• Ensure you have a good tree inspection programme in place, paying particular attention to trees bordering buildings, roads, railway lines and rights of way.?

• Prepare for power cuts: have torches and batteries to hand and make sure any generators are ready to use if required.?

• Plan evacuation routes to get staff and livestock to safety in the case of extreme weather such as floods – identify higher ground that you can move livestock to in event of flooding.?

• Have your insurer’s emergency helpline available. Call NFU Mutual’s 24 hour commercial helpline freephone number on 0800282652

During a storm?

• Do not leave the house or make journeys unless absolutely necessary.?

• If you need to leave the house, avoid the sheltered side of walls when walking.?

• If journeys are essential, drive slowly and carefully, staying aware of high winds on exposed roads and ice and water on the road.?

• Do not attempt emergency repairs during the storm.?

• Keep all building doors and windows closed.?

After a storm

• Be aware after a storm or weather event, power cables or powerlines may have been brought down.??

• Don't enter any buildings that could be unsafe following a storm.?

• Report any damage to NFU Mutual as soon as possible.??