NFU Mutual warns farmers over sharp rise in quad bike thefts

A major surge in thefts of quad bikes is putting extra pressure on sheep farmers at the busiest time of year, NFU Mutual has warned.

A continued increase in thefts this year has prompted a warning to farmers to ramp up their security.

Latest theft claims figures from the rural insurer show a 26% annual increase in the cost of quad theft bringing the total value to £2.8m in 2022.

Quad thefts at busy lambing time can leave farmers struggling to look after their sheep when they are at their most vulnerable.

With thieves targeting farms where quads are a vital tool, NFU Mutual said farmers must take extra security measures to avoid becoming victims.

A shortage of new machines has driven the price of second-hand quads higher, which has led to a 'feeding-frenzy' from gangs who steal vehicles to sell across the globe.

Bob Henderson, from the agricultural engineering team at NFU Mutual said: “Farmers are waking up to noises in their farmyards to find that thieves have cut through toughened locks and smashed barn doors to steal their quads.

“The thefts leave farmers with extra work when their sheep and new-born lambs need constant attention, and bad weather means quads are often the only way to get to them in remote hilly areas.

“The supply chain problems which are driving up prices are also making it difficult for farmers to source replacement machines when their quads are stolen.”

To help protect farmers, NFU Mutual is working with quad manufacturers to provide customers with free tracking and immobilisation equipment on vehicles bought to replace stolen quads and ATVs, following a paid claim.

The rural insurer is also working with MPs and the government to help support legislation going through parliament, which will see increased security as standard on new ATVs being sold in the future.

Mr Henderson added: “To reduce the risk of becoming a victim of quad theft it’s vital to always remove keys when not on the machine and always secure your quad when it’s not in use.

“Thieves often will return to a farm where they have stolen a quad in the hope of being able to steal its replacement.

"To beat repeat quad thefts, we’re working with manufacturers to provide our customers who have had a quad stolen with free tracking devices and immobilisers.”

DC Chris Piggott, from the National Construction and Agri Thefts Team, which forms part of the National Rural Crime Unit, said that tracking, immobilisation and security marking were the most effective measures.

He added: “To avoid buying a stolen piece of kit and fuelling the criminal trade, we’re urging farmers to obtain serial numbers for the quad and check these with companies such as HPI who can fully provenance them.

“Also speak to your local dealership to see if they have any records of the quad or ask for copies of original invoices from the seller.

“Do not meet people in lay-bys or service stations, go to their house and conduct your business inside to ensure they are a resident there."

What advice is there for farmers?

NFU Mutual and the National Rural Crime Unit have told farmers to:

• Always remove keys and keep them stored securely, away from the vehicle

• When not in use, keep quads and ATVs locked up out of sight

• Install tracking devices and immobilisers to make it easier for police to recover stolen vehicles - most modern tracking devices are GPS enabled, with alarms/alerts that will send a message informing you if your machine is being tampered with.

• Use CESAR marking to deter thieves and enable police to identify stolen machinery

• Target-harden your quad by creating a security cage or use a mechanical device such as steering brake/lock, ground anchor or wheel clamp when not in use - these devices are both visible and physical deterrents to thieves

• Know what you own – keep records of serial numbers and photographs of your kit including unique identifying features

• When buying a new quad ask for a chipped key and immobilisation system