NFU President talks sustainability with UK's largest organic dairy brand

NFU President Minette Batters heard from the UK's largest organic dairy brand on its optimism for a sustainable farming future.

The meeting was part of a whistle stop tour of Yeo Valley Organic's regenerative organic farming practices in Somerset.

Owned by the Mead Family and consisting of two organic farms, it is Britain’s largest organic dairy brand, established in 1994.

Minette Batters started her visit at Yeo Valley’s Blagdon farm, meeting co-founder Mary Mead OBE and the regenerative agricultural team.

She visited the company's trials on the Mendip Hills with mob grazing cattle, which is a planned grazing system that seeks to emulate nature.

The farm also hosts the UK's largest agroforestry project, where livestock are introduced to woodland pasture to increase soil carbon and enhance biodiversity.

Discussions between Mrs Batters and the Yeo Valley team included domestic food production and opportunities and challenges around food manufacturing.

Talks touched upon methane measurement and approaches for soil carbon sequestration, particularly how they are accounted for in future agricultural policy.

The meeting also discussed the future of farming careers and opportunities for the next generation.

Yeo Valley’s Karl Tucker said: “It was great to see Minette here in person, seeing first-hand what we’re doing.

"We believe it’s important that we all continue working together and sharing best practice and the opportunities and challenges of UK food production.

"It's vital that we share our views on farming, particularly the sustainability of livestock farming in regenerative organic systems.

"We believe provides potential solutions to our climate, nature, health and cost of living crisis.”