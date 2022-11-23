NFU President urges more support for African farmers' project

NFU President Minette Batters has been appointed as an ambassador for an charity dedicated to reducing poverty by empowering farmers in eastern Africa.

Farm Africa aims to help farmers in Kenya and Ethiopia to improve yields and incomes without degrading their natural resources.

Farmers there face challenges such as conflict, Covid-shocks, and the climate crisis, with all three issues contributing to food insecurity in the region.

NFU President Minette Batters expressed her pride about being made an ambassador, as she was "all too aware of the challenges farmers are facing".

These include increasingly unpredictable climate, rapidly rising inflation and the degradation of natural resources, she explained.

“While all farmers are familiar with these challenges, they are reaching crisis point in eastern Africa," Mrs Batters said.

"Farmers are experiencing the worst drought in 40 years, coupled with huge rises in production costs as fertiliser prices spiral due to the conflict in Ukraine.”

Farm Africa is raising funds through its End Hunger Grow Farming Appeal, which introduces farmers in rural Kenya to the charity’s Regenerative Agriculture Project.

Farmers who take part learn about topics ranging from water conservation and the benefits of inter-cropping, as well as finance and marketing.

Mrs Batters urged support for the appeal: "Farmers across eastern Africa urgently need support to develop the agricultural and business skills they need to adapt to regenerate their land and grow more food.

"With donations to the End Hunger Grow Farming appeal being matched, now is a fantastic time to support Farm Africa’s work and see the impact of your generosity doubled."

Donations to the appeal are being matched by Farm Africa supporters, meaning that funds received by the end of the year will be doubled, up to a total of £150,000.