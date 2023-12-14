NFU raises concern as Defra plans to protect 30% of land by 2030

The NFU has raised concerns over a government pledge to protect 30% of land in England by 2030, as it could have 'unforeseen implications' on farms.

Following an environmental pledge made during 2020, Defra has now published its approach on how it plans to protect 30% of English land by 2030.

The target, also known as '30by30', was also adopted globally at the UN Biodiversity Summit COP15 in December 2022.

Now Defra has published its approach to delivering 30by30 on land in England, while Scotland, Wales, and NI will set out their approaches to delivering this target separately.

The document sets out the criteria for land to contribute towards the target and an indicative map showing areas that already and could count.

It has also set out policy mechanisms which will help achieve 30by30, and, importantly, how the government will work with farmers and landowners to consult and develop the criteria and guidance further.

Currently, 8.5% of land contributes to 30by30, the majority of which is in Sites of Special Specific Interest (SSSIs).

An additional 26.8% of land has been identified as having potential to contribute, the majority of which is in protected landscapes, and will include some farmland.

The NFU said that despite some government reassurances, the policy "may have unforeseen implications on farm businesses".

NFU countryside adviser, Poppy Sherborne said: "We must ensure that it allows farmers and growers to continue to produce food while delivering the environmental benefits we all want to see.

"Support from landowners and land managers is still needed to guarantee that potential areas will contribute to 30by30."

However, according to Defra, the 30by30 target will focus on the most important areas for biodiversity while still "ensuring delivery of wider priorities including food production".

It also said it will work with stakeholders - including farmers and landowners - to finalise the 30by30 criteria and develop more detailed guidance by summer 2024.

The NFU said it will continue to engage with government to ensure that "the important role of farming and food production in these areas is recognised and supported in 30by30".