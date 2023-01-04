NFU reminds farmers to check BPS entitlements for 2023 payment year

The NFU is reminding farmers to check their BPS entitlements to ensure they get the correct payment this year.

Ahead of the 2023 BPS year, the union says farmers should take the time to check what BPS entitlements they currently hold and what they might need.

This can be done by logging onto Rural Payments Online, and clicking ‘view entitlements’ on the business overview page.

Farmers can look back every year until 2015, viewing the amount of entitlements that have been used/unused each year and whether any have been leased or lost to the National Reserve.

While doing this, the NFU says it is the ideal time for farmers to double check that all personal details are up to date.

"This helps ensure that the RPA can make prompt contact with you, in the event of any queries," the union explains.

It is important to note that any leased entitlements will automatically return to the lessor at the end of the lease period, the NFU goes on to say.

Farmers will not receive any contact from the RPA informing them that the lease has ended and the entitlements have been returned.

"The lessor can notify the RPA if they wish to end the lease early or extend the lease. This can be done by letter or email," the NFU explains.

"The lessee is only able to end the lease early, which can be done by notifying RPA by letter or email."

The union adds: "We have seen cases in the past where farmers have not picked up that leased in entitlements have been automatically returned to the lessor at the end of the lease.

"This has led to a situation where the following years BPS payment is less than planned, due to the fact that the number of entitlements held are less than expected, as the returned leased entitlements are not held by the claiming farmer."

The rules on entitlement usage changed from 2021. Farmers no longer need to use all of their entitlements once every two years, to prevent them from being taken away.

With the start of delinked payments from 2024, 2023 will be the last year that BPS entitlements can be activated for payment.

"If you decide that you do need more entitlements in 2023, the online transfer of entitlements is expected to open around the end of January 2023," the NFU explains.

"Please be aware that in order to access delinked payments from 2024 onwards, in addition to a BPS reference amount value, you need to claim and be eligible for BPS in 2023, which includes having entitlements to claim against."