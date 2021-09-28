NFU’s biggest ever harvest festival set to reach 50,000 students

The NFU’s biggest ever harvest festival is set to reach over 50,000 students as part of an educational initiative helping the future generation learn about the farm to fork process.

More than 50,000 students will take part in NFU Harvest Live on Tuesday and Wednesday (28-29 September) where they will virtually meet British farmers and growers.

The schoolchildren will be taught to use the basic principles of a healthy and balanced diet to prepare dishes from local produce.

The hands-on experience aims to engage pupils as well as teach them about seasonality, show them how the food they eat is grown, reared, caught and processed.

Primary schoolchildren will also have the chance to ask the expert panel any questions they have about food and farming.

NFU President Minette Batters said understanding where food came from was fundamental to creating a healthy, balanced diet.

She added that bringing food and farming into the classroom helped create real life experiences to learn from and gave children an insight into agriculture.

"These sessions are absolutely crucial in helping the future generation learn about the farm to fork process – such as seeing how cheese is made," she said.

“It’s great to see the continued success of our live lessons, from our Science Week Live Lessons earlier in the year, to now reaching over 50,000 students in our biggest ever harvest festival.

"It’s fantastic to know we are connecting with so many students up and down our country with British food and farming at the heart.”