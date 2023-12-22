NFU’s educational programmes reaches over 500,000 pupils this year

The NFU’s numerous educational initiatives reached more than 500,000 students across the UK following a landmark year.

More than 250 ambassadors spearheaded the union’s Farmers for Schools programme since its inception.

The programme helps schoolchildren learn about the work British farmers do to produce food as well as caring for the environment.

In one term, 77 Farmers for Schools ambassadors from across the UK left the farm and headed for the classroom.

They volunteered to deliver assemblies to more than 7,000 primary and secondary school children.

They spoke about their day-to-day life on their farm, showcased the value of British farming and corrected any misconceptions, as well as answered questions from students.

“Ultimately, it’s all about starting a conversation,” said ambassador, Evan Taylor.

“Farmers for Schools appealed to me because I wanted to share my passion and experiences in farming.

“Alongside this, I also want to try and get young people into farming to help to future-proof farming in Britain and the NFU programme gave me a platform to do this.

“I gave an hour-long talk to 200 Year 10 and 11 students and it was great to see them asking questions and showing a great interest in getting into agriculture as a career.”

According to NFU Education, this year has seen a 225% increase in school visits and over 300% increase in pupils seen when compared with 2022 figures.

NFU Education’s other programmes include Science Farm Live, Harvest Thali and the Lamb Diaries, which reached more than 360,000 students across 5,000 classrooms.

These lessons integrate agriculture with the national curriculum to teach students through their STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.

NFU President Minette Batters said the high uptake among students “demonstrates the enormous appetite” to teach and learn STEM subjects through the lens of agriculture.

She said: “It’s really heartening to see so many schools wanting to engage with us and provide their pupils with such a fantastic learning experience which helps them gain a greater understanding of where their food comes from.

“It’s good to reflect on the power of education to excite children in food and farming and pave the way for a future generation that really values, understand and champions British agriculture.

