NFU says election 'most important in a generation' for farmers

The NFU has called the upcoming July general election as 'the most important in a generation' for the future of British farming.

With the next election set for 4 July, the union warned that the industry was currently 'under huge pressure' due to a variety of reasons.

However, if the next government 'gets it right', then British farming could 'grow' and 'contribute even more' to the economy.

The NFU has urged all political parties to recognise the role of farmers and growers, as candidates begin to make their pitches for the rural vote.

Responding to the news of the election, NFU president Tom Bradshaw said the 'stakes are very high' for the industry.

“Confidence is the currency that forms the foundation of feeding the country," Mr Bradshaw explained.

"It is currently at rock bottom; after months of devastating flooding, high production costs and low market returns, and against a backdrop of reformed farm support as we transition to a new domestic agriculture policy."

Results from the NFU’s farmer confidence survey were published earlier this month and marked the lowest confidence levels since records began in 2010.

The phasing out of BPS payments (86%), rising input prices (80%) and government regulation and legislation (80%) topped the factors farmers said would negatively affect their business.

Mr Bradshaw said farmers and the public needed policies which "invest in a future where Britain’s farmers and growers can continue producing sustainable, affordable food."

He said every prospective MP must "understand the importance of boosting home-grown food production as well as the work farmers and growers carry out 365 days a year."

The NFU would be engaging with candidates from all political parties to promote this and its wider election manifesto, Mr Bradshaw said.

He added: "We have delivered a detailed and comprehensive document that covers crucial aspects of agricultural policy on everything from environmental schemes and flooding, to trade agreements and supply chain fairness.

"All of this is underlined by the key pillars of food production and food security which must be given the priority they need in this country.

"Politicians and those in power cannot continue to think that we can ignore our own food production capabilities and simply import the food we need from other countries."