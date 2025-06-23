NFU Scotland blasts Land Reform Bill as threat to rural livelihoods

NFU Scotland has launched a fierce attack on the Scottish government’s Land Reform Bill, warning it could devastate rural livelihoods, deter investment, and bury farms and crofts under a mountain of red tape.

As Stage 2 of the legislation proceeds through the Scottish Parliament, the union is urging MSPs to reconsider the Bill’s impact before it reaches its final phase.

The warning highlights growing tensions between rural stakeholders and policymakers over how best to manage Scotland’s land while balancing environmental ambitions with economic sustainability.

"We have repeatedly underlined that the proposals will punish those who manage a significant proportion of Scotland’s land to exceptionally high standards," said Duncan Macalister, vice president of NFU Scotland.

"Around 70% of Scotland’s land mass is under some form of agricultural management, and that land is already subject to strict environmental regulations, support scheme conditions, and increasing expectations around sustainability.

"Instead of being recognised for this, our members are being hit with unnecessary bureaucracy."

NFU Scotland contends that far from supporting rural Scotland, key aspects of the Bill risk undermining its economic fabric and long-term viability.

One of the most controversial elements is the lotting requirement, which would compel landowners to divide large estates into smaller parcels before putting them up for sale.

The union warns this could delay transactions, threaten the viability of established agricultural businesses, and trigger expensive compensation claims. It is calling for this provision to be removed entirely.

The proposed mandatory land management plans have raised concern, with NFU Scotland urging that any new rules be simple, avoid duplication, and protect sensitive commercial data.

On the issue of community right to buy, the union has expressed frustration that the government refused to delay proposed expansions until a current review is complete.

It warns that moving forward prematurely could hinder land sales and raise associated costs for rural businesses.

NFU Scotland is also firmly opposed to giving regulatory powers to the Scottish Land Commission, maintaining that it should remain an advisory body.

The union argues that expanding its authority could lead to excessive oversight and interfere with responsible land management.

Proposed changes to tenancy law have also raised serious concerns. NFU Scotland stresses that any reforms must fairly balance the rights of landlords and tenants and avoid tipping the scales too far in either direction.

Finally, the organisation is calling for a clear and consistent definition of ‘sustainable and regenerative’ land use.

It recommends aligning the terminology with the existing Code of Practice under the Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Act to ensure clarity across legislation.

“This is an ideologically driven measure that has no place in a functioning rural economy,” Mr Macalister added.

“The notion that productive, well-run farms could be forcibly broken up by government diktat is utterly unacceptable.”