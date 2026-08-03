NFU Scotland calls for equal standards on egg imports

Rising production and imports are putting pressure on egg prices across parts of the UK market, prompting calls for overseas supplies to meet equivalent domestic standards.

NFU Scotland said laying-hen numbers and imported egg volumes had increased in recent months.

Demand remains strong, but the combination of additional supply and seasonal market conditions is beginning to reduce prices in some areas, according to the union.

Matthew Steel, chair of NFU Scotland’s Poultry Committee, said the longer-term outlook for Scottish egg production remained positive.

“Eggs are an affordable, nutritious and sustainable source of protein, and demand continues to be strong,” he said.

However, Steel warned that investment decisions must reflect current trading conditions and the amount of supply already entering the market.

“We are beginning to see signs of increased supply across the market, and that is having an impact on prices in some areas,” he said.

NFU Scotland urged businesses considering new laying-hen units or other major investments to examine demand, supply agreements and long-term commercial viability before committing substantial funds.

Producers supplying retailers through established contracts may have greater protection from short-term price movements than businesses more exposed to the open market.

The union said recent increases in production capacity should also be considered alongside investment in packing, processing and other supply-chain infrastructure.

It is calling on the UK Government to ensure imported eggs are produced to standards equivalent to those required of farms across the country, including Scottish producers.

NFU Scotland said domestic businesses operate under strict animal welfare, environmental management and food safety requirements.

However, it claimed that some imported eggs were produced in systems that would not be permitted in the UK.

The statement did not identify particular exporting countries or explain which production systems were causing concern.

Steel said: “It is only right that imported products are produced to equivalent standards.”

He added: “Producers should not find themselves competing against eggs produced under conditions that would not be legal here.”

The union said differences in production requirements could undermine confidence in the market and place additional pressure on businesses already facing higher costs.

Although the warning was issued by NFU Scotland, import policy is controlled by the UK Government and the wider supply and pricing concerns could affect producers across the British egg sector.

NFU Scotland said growth remained important for domestic food security and rural economies, but argued that expansion must be supported by fair competition, secure routes to market and sustainable returns.

Steel advised prospective producers to carry out “thorough due diligence” before investing.

He said they should carefully assess market conditions, supply-chain arrangements and the long-term viability of their proposed businesses.

NFU Scotland said it would continue engaging with ministers, retailers and the wider supply chain while pressing for action on imports that do not meet equivalent standards.