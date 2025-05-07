NFU Scotland calls for swift delivery on rural support promises

NFU Scotland has responded to the 2025–26 Programme for Government by calling for immediate action to turn policy promises into tangible support for farmers.

The union has welcomed the Scottish government's reaffirmation of investment in rural support, food production and environmental initiatives.

However, it stressed that the time for repeating familiar commitments has passed and called for clear timelines and a farmer-led approach to delivery.

Although the First Minister’s announcement contained no new policy revelations for agriculture, NFU Scotland acknowledged the commitment to publishing the long-anticipated Rural Support Plan.

The plan is expected to outline reforms to direct support, along with updates on food processing investment, crofting law reform, and the Future Farming Investment Scheme, which includes capital grants for new entrants.

NFU Scotland President Andrew Connon said farmers and crofters across the country "now need to see delivery, not delay".

"Reformed direct support must be the government’s urgent priority - we need clarity on how schemes will work and when they’ll apply," he said.

"Without certainty, there’s no confidence to plan or invest. With it, we can deliver for food production, climate, nature and the rural communities that depend on active farming and crofting.”

Mr Connon warned that these measures must be shaped by the experiences of working farmers, and supported by a regulatory environment that fosters economic viability, not just compliance.

The Programme also restated plans for increased woodland and peatland restoration, continued rounds of the Nature Restoration Fund, and the introduction of new biodiversity baseline requirements.

NFU Scotland reiterated that while environmental action is essential, it must sit alongside food production rather than be seen as an alternative.

“Scottish farmers are already playing a central role in climate and biodiversity delivery,” added Mr Connon.

“But this must be recognised as part of a working rural economy. Future support schemes must continue to value food production alongside environmental outcomes – not trade one off against the other.”

NFU Scotland also noted commitments to improving land ownership transparency and welcomed the focus on agri-food investment and export support, describing them as vital elements for a thriving rural economy.

“Government must now match that readiness with clear timelines, streamlined funding access, and practical tools that support real businesses," Mr Connon concluded.

"NFU Scotland stands ready to work with Ministers and officials to get this right."