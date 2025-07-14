NFU Scotland calls out supermarkets on support for Scottish soft fruits

NFU Scotland is set to shine a spotlight on retailers and supermarkets to see who's really backing Scottish soft fruit growers this harvest season.

This new series will focus on how strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are marketed and sold across major retailers during the peak harvest period.

It is part of the union's ongoing ShelfWatch initiative, which monitors the availability of Scottish produce in supermarkets.

The Scottish soft fruit sector is a significant contributor to the national economy, generating over £188 million annually.

However, growers are currently facing challenges, including labour shortages, which are making it difficult to secure the workforce required for harvesting and packing.

Unpredictable weather conditions such as flooding, droughts, and late frosts also continue to disrupt planting and reduce yields.

And rising input costs are further squeezing the sector, putting pressure on businesses in what is otherwise one of Scotland’s most innovative horticultural industries.

Speaking about the initiative, NFU Scotland said: "Our five key retailer asks set out earlier in the year around sourcing, promotion, value and fairness, labelling and branding, are key objectives we want them to champion.

"We’ll use results to highlight opportunities or gaps in the supply chain, and how our fantastic growers and producers can be better supported.

"As summer progresses, we’ll continue shining a light on the incredible produce grown here at home. Let’s celebrate Scottish berries and make sure they take pride of place on supermarket shelves and family tables alike."

The work coincides with Scottish government Berries of Scotland campaign, which was launched at the Royal Highland Show.

This aims to champion the quality, seasonality and sustainability of Scotland’s world-class soft fruit sector.