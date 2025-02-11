NFU Scotland condemns illegal release of feral pigs in Cairngorms

NFU Scotland has condemned the illegal release of feral pigs in the Cairngorms National Park and calls for those responsible to be identified and prosecuted.

The national park authority confirmed on Tuesday (11 February) that feral pigs were spotted in an area of the park near Uath Lochans, close to the village of Inch.

“The animals appear to be relatively domesticated and it is likely that this is an illegal release," the authority said in a statement.

"The authority condemns any illegal release of animals in the strongest possible terms."

NFU Scotland called the release 'reckless' due to the negative implications for the environment and the damage they could cause to farming businesses.

The latest incident follows the illegal release of four lynx in the national park, just last month.

NFU Scotland’s pigs committee chair, Jamie Wyllie said the release of feral pigs was 'hugely concerning' for farmers and land managers.

He said it was imperative that those responsible for this latest release, and the earlier lynx release, to face consequences of their actions.

"Unsanctioned releases must not become common place or deemed in any way acceptable," Mr Wyllie added.

“We welcome the urgent action already being undertaken by authorities to recapture these animals and send a clear message that illegal activity such as this will not be tolerated.

“We urge anyone with information relating to where these animals have come from, to come forward and assist Police Scotland with their enquiries."

The illegal release of feral pigs is a growing problem in some parts of Scotland, where damage to crops, land and property is occurring.

These animals also pose a significant risk of harbouring and spreading serious diseases to other livestock and wildlife.

At a time when foot and mouth disease and African swine fever are present in Europe, NFU Scotland said the feral pig population was a threat to those who keep cattle, sheep and pigs.

"The presence of feral pigs makes the ability to control or eradicate disease, were it to arrive in the UK, significantly more difficult," Mr Wyllie concluded.

“Feral pigs are unprotected, and it is vital that those in authority and land managers continue to use all options to control and reduce their numbers.”