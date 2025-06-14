NFU Scotland demands multi-year farm funding from Holyrood

NFU Scotland is calling on the Scottish government to urgently commit to a multi-annual funding framework for farmers and crofters, following the UK government’s spending review on 11 June.

The union argues that the financial clarity now provided to devolved administrations presents a timely opportunity to strengthen long-term agricultural support, particularly as the sector grapples with escalating cost pressures.

The UK government confirmed that devolved nations now have the budgetary certainty required to set multi-year financial plans.

As part of the review, it was announced that the Scottish government will continue to receive more than 20% higher per capita funding than the UK average—granting greater flexibility to prioritise domestic spending, including rural and agricultural development.

NFU Scotland President Andrew Connon welcomed the funding clarity, describing it as a clear “line of sight” that enables the Scottish government to honour its commitments to support the farming and crofting sectors effectively.

Mr Connon said the union is pressing not only for a three-year funding commitment but also for a substantial real-terms increase to core agricultural support budgets.

As future support schemes introduce additional conditions to deliver broader outcomes, he emphasised that farmers and crofters will need strengthened direct financial assistance to adapt and succeed.

He also underscored the financial strain currently facing the industry, citing inflation, supply chain volatility, and the growing costs associated with climate adaptation.

“Our farmers and crofters are facing huge cost pressures, from inflation to climate adaptation to supply chain volatility,” Mr Connon said.

“A predictable, enhanced multi-annual budget is essential to allow businesses to invest with confidence and secure the food production and environmental benefits that Scottish agriculture delivers for everyone.”

NFU Scotland confirmed it will continue to work closely with Scottish government ministers and officials to secure the long-term funding framework needed to sustain and develop Scotland’s farming and crofting communities.