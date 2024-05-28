NFU Scotland launches 'diversity discussions' to be more inclusive

NFU Scotland has confirmed it will launch 'diversity discussions' to ensure the union is more inclusive to a wider range of people.

The project will involve a series of interviews, an online survey and a roadshow, which is due to commence on 8 July.

Encouraging an increase in union involvement from a wider cross-section of people is a board priority for 2024.

Caroline Millar, who has completed three years on NFU Scotland’s board, is leading the project, with next generation policy advisor Lucy McGillivray working alongside.

The pair plan to undergo the roadshow together and present recommendations on how diversity and inclusion can be increased at NFU Scotland in the autumn.

Ms McGillivray said: "At NFUS we embrace diversity and inclusion, however we recognise that we could do more.

"That is why our board of directors have made diversity and inclusion a priority, to ensure NFUS is a welcoming place for all as we work to support our members.

"I am looking forward to supporting Caroline with the diversity discussion project, including getting out into the regions all over Scotland in July to hear your views."

For the review to be successful, NFU Scotland said that engagement from union members, other organisations and the public is required.

The first stage of the project was launched last week, and is open to members of the public, regardless of their farming background.

Following this, the public, members, farmers and crofters have been invited to attend 'diversity discussion's at either in-person meetings planned across all nine NFUS regions or online.

Ms Millar emphasised the importance of public engagement: “It would be great to listen to the views about diversity from as many people as possible over the coming months.

"The views of NFU Scotland members will be a core element, but this project reaches wider than this.

"We are keen to speak to people who are not NFU Scotland members and people in the wider rural economy about this important topic.”