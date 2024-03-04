NFU Scotland launches new business finance group for its 9,000 members

NFU Scotland has announced the launch of a new finance group with the purpose of offering bespoke business solutions to its 9,000 farmer members.

The union has announced that it has joined forces with Anglo Scottish Asset Finance to create NFU Scotland Finance.

It will offer tailored loans, commercial mortgages, asset finance, business credit cards, and refinancing opportunities for thousands of farmers.

Anglo Scottish Asset Finance has been supporting businesses with finance solutions for almost two decades.

It has experience funding many types of agricultural machinery and vehicles, as well as diversification and green energy projects.

NFU Scotland CEO John Davidson said: "This partnership is built on a shared philosophy to help NFU Scotland’s members to achieve sustainable and profitable businesses.

“We've seen how impactful and innovative our members can be when they are supported by reliable financial services.

"We expect many of them will use this opportunity to grow their businesses, and thus create a stable future for Scottish agriculture.”

The newly formed NFU Scotland Finance will be led by Andrew Laird, head of agriculture at Anglo Scottish, and supported by a team of farming finance specialist.

The team plan to contact members directly, as well as attend NFU Scotland events to discuss new projects and commercial opportunities.

Mr Laird said: “As an organisation, NFU Scotland is dedicated to representing and advancing the interests of farmers and crofters in Scotland.

"By joining forces to become NFU Scotland Finance, we are committed to providing NFU Scotland members with tailored commercial finance and asset finance solutions to help them achieve their growth and diversification objectives.”