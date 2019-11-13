NFU Scotland pledges support for LGBT farming group

Agrespect is a UK-wide organisation which looks to encourage and promote inclusiveness in rural communities

NFU Scotland has joined other industry bodies in pledging support to a group which stands against prejudice and supports rural LGBTQ+ people.

The union joins other agricultural and business organisations as partners in the farming organisation, Agrespect.

The body aims to start positive conversations about inclusivity in agriculture and show the industry can offer fulfilling careers for everybody.

More than 20 companies have so far signed the Agrespect pledge to stand against prejudice in agriculture, including Barclays, McDonalds, Sainsbury’s and agricultural machinery manufacturers Fendt and Massey Fergusson.







NFU Scotland has signed the Agrespect pledge, and will promote and support diversity in its union membership.

Andrew McCornick, NFU Scotland president, said: “Many LGBTQ+ people in the farming and crofting community still choose not to disclose their sexuality because of discrimination and bias.

“We all have a moral responsibility to advocate and support our friends and colleagues regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.”

“I want NFUS to be a welcoming, tolerant and vibrant place for all members, staff and affiliates and for this reason NFUS will not accept discrimination of any kind.

“Being open about your sexuality shouldn’t be a barrier to leading a happy life and a fulfilling career in the countryside and land-based industries.”

Lincolnshire flower grower Matt Naylor, one of the farmers behind Agrespect, said the initiative encourages positive conversations about inclusivity in rural areas.

Conceived following a Countryfile feature about the Gay Farmers Helpline — which looked at farmers in isolated communities who were struggling to come to terms with their sexuality — Agrespect wanted to help LGBTQ+ people and their families understand that being yourself was not barrier to a fulfilling life and career in the countryside.

“Agriculture and the rural economy are going through a period of massive change and the countryside needs to retain and attract the very brightest and best people. We need to welcome everyone,” Mr Naylor said.

“It is really important to promote the countryside as a vibrant and accepting place to live and work regardless of your gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation.”

Other Agrespect partners include Harper Adams University, LEAF, the National Federation of Young Farmers, the Royal Agricultural University and the Soil Association.