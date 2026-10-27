NFU Scotland presidency up for grabs as nominations open

Current president Andrew Connon is eligible to seek a second two-year term in 2027 (Photo: NFU Scotland)

NFU Scotland has opened nominations for its three most senior leadership positions, giving farmers and crofters until 4 December to put themselves forward for the 2027 elections.

Members are being invited to stand for president or one of two vice president positions, with the successful candidates due to be selected in Glasgow on 12 February 2027.

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday 4 December, and candidates must be proposed and seconded by fellow NFU Scotland members.

Current president Andrew Connon and vice presidents Duncan Macalister and Robert Neill will complete their first two-year terms in February.

All three are eligible to seek re-election, although nominations are open to any member who meets the requirements.

Under the union's constitution, presidents can serve a maximum of two consecutive two-year terms, while vice presidents face annual elections after their initial two-year period.

The announcement follows a contested leadership election in February 2025, when Mr Connon defeated fellow candidate Alasdair Macnab to succeed former president Martin Kennedy.

Mr Macalister and Mr Neill were elected vice presidents following a separate contest involving three candidates.

NFU Scotland's Council, made up of representatives from branches across Scotland, will select the successful candidates at its meeting on 12 February.

Where more candidates stand than positions available, Council members will vote. Uncontested positions may be filled without a ballot.

NFU Scotland chief executive John Davidson said the elections would help shape the union's future representation of Scottish agriculture.

"These roles provide the opportunity to influence policy, engage with governments and stakeholders, and champion the interests of Scotland's farmers and crofters at the highest levels," he said.

Mr Davidson encouraged members with experience and ideas for the industry's future to consider seeking election.

"We know there is a wealth of talent, knowledge and experience within our membership and I would encourage anyone interested in helping shape the future direction of the Union to consider putting themselves forward."

The full list of candidates will be announced at NFU Scotland's Christmas press briefing on 14 December.

The elections will coincide with the union's annual general meeting in Glasgow on 11 and 12 February 2027.

Members wishing to stand can obtain nomination forms from chief executive John Davidson by emailing john.davidson@nfus.org.uk.

Completed nominations must be submitted by 5pm on 4 December 2026.