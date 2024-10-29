NFU Scotland's current vice presidents to stand for position of president

NFU Scotland's current vice presidents have both indicated that they will stand for the position of president in the union's elections early next year.

Nominations for president and the two vice presidential posts are now being accepted, with any member able to vote providing they are proposed and seconded by fellow members.

Current president Martin Kennedy, who farms in Highland Perthshire, will step down after being in the role for four years.

Both of NFU Scotland's vice presidents - Aberdeenshire farmer Andrew Connon and Highland farmer Alasdair Macnab - have said they will stand for the position of president.

The election for these key appointments within Scottish agriculture will take place at the union's council meeting in Glasgow, on 7 February 2025.

The presidential position is held for two years, and a president can serve a maximum of two consecutive two-year terms.

Under the terms of the constitution, those elected to the position of vice president will initially serve for two years before the post reverts to an annual election.

Members of NFU Scotland’s council – a body made up from representatives of each of the union’s 73 branches - will select the successful candidates.

NFU Scotland chief executive, John Davidson has invited applications from those keen to lead the union and, in turn, represent the Scottish farming industry.

“The job of electing those who will fill our presidential role, and the two vice-presidential posts is now underway," he said.

“The decisions made by our president and vice presidents on behalf of farmers will help shape Scottish agriculture and its whole supply chain. They are challenging roles but highly rewarding.

“In the run up to our AGM, conference, dinner and elections in February 2025, we will be holding hustings across all of our regions early in the New Year.

"I want all members to have an opportunity to hear from and speak with the people who come forward to lead the industry."

Mr Davidson added: "If potential candidates want to learn about what the roles entail, I am able to provide a full explanation of what is expected.

"For those keen to represent their fellow Scottish farmers and crofters, these are the most respected and influential positions in our sector.”

Those seeking to stand as president or vice president can contact Mr Davidson on john.davidson@nfus.org.uk to obtain a form.