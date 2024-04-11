NFU Scotland sets out priorities for agriculture ahead of election

Protecting domestic food production in future trade deals and an increased agriculture budget are included in NFU Scotland's new political manifesto.

The union has set out its priorities for the inevitable general election this year in a manifesto [PDF] issued to all political parties.

The document sets out specific requirements that Scottish agriculture "will need to help meet its full potential".

These include increased, ring-fenced and multi-annual funding for the agriculture budget, and for parties to improve producer margins to increase food security.

The manifesto also calls for better access to skilled workers, increased fiscal incentives for farmers and more protections for domestic food production in future trade deals.

Launching the manifesto, NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said farmers in Scotland needed more commitments from the next UK government.

"We need the full support of all prospective Scottish MPs who should all be championing the interests of Scottish agriculture," he said.

“There are fundamental issues that are reserved to the UK government, such as trade, migration, and internal market issues. Top of the list is the fundamental need to deliver increased, ring-fenced and multi-annual funding.

“The next parliamentary term will be pivotal for Scotland’s farmers and crofters. This NFU Scotland manifesto sets out specific commitments that Scottish agriculture requires to meet its full potential.

"Securing these commitments from the next UK government would take us a long way towards our goal of a sustainable and profitable future for Scottish agriculture.”

NFU Scotland has confirmed it will hold an event for MPs at Westminster on 16 April.