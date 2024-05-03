NFU Scotland slams new border control checks as 'woeful'

New border control checks have been slammed as 'woeful' as many farmers remain exposed to highly damaging plant and animal diseases.

The second phase of the government’s Border Target Operating Model, which sets out a new risk-based approach to import checks on goods entering the UK from overseas, commenced this week.

From 30 April, physical and identity checks were meant to apply to medium and high-risk animal products, plants and plant products entering the UK from the EU on a risk-based approach.

However, in its first few days, the level of checks required is not yet being adhered to, with some media reports suggesting that shipments are being admitted even when incorrect paperwork has been provided.

The post-Brexit measures have seen numerous false starts and delays over several years.

NFU Scotland has called the roll out 'woeful', adding that any future government following this year's expected general election must deliver for animal and plant health and UK food security.

The union's vice president, Andrew Connon said the checks "have left farmers and crofters exposed to hugely destructive diseases such as African swine fever".

"That is in stark contrast to the hoops and delays that UK food exporters faced getting goods into Europe in the early days of Brexit," he said.

"Lax implementation of import controls, if unaddressed, means our producers are continuing to be exposed to unacceptable levels of risk."

The new system assigns EU plant and animal products to high-, medium- or low-risk categories. Businesses importing them pay fees per product type up to £145.

But in NFU Scotland's election manifesto, it stated that beyond the Border Target Operating Model, increased resources were needed for import controls.

The union also called an effective UK Border Force to minimise food fraud and the risks that brings to consumers and biosecurity.

Mr Connon continued: "This government must step up to the plate immediately to address any border control failings and report back to industry on implementation of the latest phase.

"It must give the health of our plants and animals the protection they deserve."