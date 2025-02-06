NFU Scotland unveils new membership category for young farmers

NFU Scotland has launched a new membership category specifically for members of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC).

The announcement was made by NFU Scotland's CEO John Davidson today (6 February) at the union's annual conference in Glasgow.

All SAYFC members are being invited to join for free for a two-year period. After this, a 'modest' annual fee will apply.

This discounted offer will remain valid as long as the individual is a member of SAYFC or until they decide to take up full membership of NFU Scotland.

In a speech made at the AGM, Mr Davidson said engagement with the next generation was crucial for the Scottish farming industry.

"We are looking to grow and strengthen our membership by attracting young people in agriculture to join NFU Scotland," he said.

"Being an NFU Scotland SAYFC member, you will not only have access to all the resources, expert advice, events and discounts the union provides but also have an opportunity to help shape and secure a sustainable and profitably future for Scottish Agriculture.

"A future that many of our new members will champion and lead for decades to come," he added.

NFU Scotland SAYFC members will have access to all the union’s affinity membership benefits, including UK Fuels fuel cards and vehicle deals.

They will also receive an electronic copy of the organisation’s flagship monthly magazine Scottish Farming Leader.

Additionally, they will have the opportunity to attend union events such as the AGM and on-farm networking events.

Responding, Alistair Brunton, SAYFC national chair said it was a fantastic opportunity for young farmers in Scotland.

He said: "It's refreshing to see that NFU Scotland value the next generation, and we can't thank them enough for their continued support.

“This must be the start of a long-term partnership, as it's vital that industry stakeholders collaborate as its now more important than ever that we stand together.”