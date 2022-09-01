NFU searches for young farmer ambassadors to promote industry

The NFU is looking for young people with a food and farming passion to help represent the industry's next generation.

Applications are now open for the union's year-long Student and Young Farmer Ambassador Programme, now in its fourth year.

Successful applicants will advocate for British farming and represent and promote the industry at key agricultural and political events.

The NFU says applications will be particularly welcome from people who feel their community has been underrepresented in the agriculture industry.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “The Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors are really important to the work of the NFU, helping to represent the voice and views of young farmers.

“Over the past three years, we have been incredibly lucky to have some fantastic ambassadors who have gone on to do brilliant things.

"I know that this year will be no different with them continuing help to raise the profile of British farming and underpin its vital importance.

"Diversity and inclusion are absolutely critical for any successful industry and we want to hear from anyone who feels passionately about agriculture and wants to champion the future of farming.”

Applicants must be between 18 and 26 years old and be a member of NFU Student & Young Farmer, which is free to join.

Those interested in applying must also be located in England or Wales.

Jess Langton, East Midlands representative in 2021/22, said the programme had given her a chance to share her experiences of the industry with other like-minded individuals.

"It’s enabled me to make many connections and given me opportunities I wouldn’t have had any other way," she added.

"Being part of a diverse group of ambassadors has meant we’ve all bought something different to the group and continue to learn from each other.”

Applications are open until the 31 October 2022 deadline.