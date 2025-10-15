NFU secures Countryside Stewardship reprieve for 5,000 farmers

Thousands of farmers will be able to continue their agri-environment work into next year after the NFU secured a roll over of Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier (CS MT) agreements.

The move follows months of lobbying by the union and was confirmed during a meeting between Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds and NFU President Tom Bradshaw on 14 October.

The CS MT scheme had been due to expire at the end of the year, leaving more than 5,000 farmers uncertain about the future of their environmental projects.

By extending the agreements, Defra has ensured that work on habitats, wildflower corridors, species-rich grassland and other measures will continue without interruption.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood welcomed the decision, saying: “We’re really pleased that Defra has listened and given certainty to so many farmers about the future of their environmental work for the year ahead. It recognises the valuable environmental work they have been delivering for many years.”

He added that the result “is a culmination of months of campaigning by the NFU” and means agreement holders can continue delivering a wide range of projects to benefit nature.

For farmers on the ground, the rollover represents more than just an administrative change. Many holdings rely on Countryside Stewardship income to support vital environmental projects alongside food production.

Without an extension, agreement holders would have faced a funding cliff edge, risking the abandonment of projects such as bird habitats, wildflower margins and soil improvement schemes.

These initiatives not only support biodiversity but also help build resilience into farming businesses by improving soil structure, water management and long-term sustainability.

The NFU's lobbying efforts included submitting a Freedom of Information request to Defra to establish how many agreements were due to end, writing to ministers, pressing the issue in parliament, and highlighting the problem at the Labour Party Conference. Union leaders also met with Reynolds on her first day in post to underline the urgency of the situation.

Exwood stressed the need for long-term clarity, calling for “transparency over budgets and timelines for the rollout of the new Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme” to ensure farmers can keep delivering environmental projects while running “profitable, resilient businesses.”

The NFU says it will now work with Defra to map out a strategic plan for future agri-environment schemes, with details of new incentives and budgets expected in the coming months.