NFU sets out next steps to overhaul farm assurance schemes

The NFU has outlined its next steps in delivering key reforms to the UK’s farm assurance system, following the findings of a wide-ranging independent review published earlier this year.

The review made 56 recommendations aimed at improving the transparency, effectiveness, and relevance of farm assurance schemes.

Of those, thirteen require direct involvement from the NFU, either in a leading or supporting role.

The review, published in January, was a turning point for farm assurance in the UK, as it was a call to action for all farm assurance schemes to deliver better outcomes for farmers.

It called for a "fundamental reset" in order to rebuild confidence amongst farmers, after heavy industry criticism over Red Tractor's Greener Farms Commitment (GFC) environmental module, which had to be scrapped last year.

Farm leaders said that more granular, technical and practical elements of the GFC should have been consulted on more widely with the industry before it was unveiled.

Fears were also raised that the GFC would slowly evolve into a requirement for market access and would mean farmers footing the bill for putting in place sustainability measures on behalf of retailers.

The NFU has now committed to progressing the review's recommendations, working closely with industry stakeholders to drive improvements across the food supply chain.

Among the priorities for the organisation is clarifying the overall purpose and scope of farm assurance.

The NFU says it will help define the future direction of assurance schemes while preserving the autonomy and value specific to each farming sector.

The union also plans to address concerns around data ownership, pledging to work alongside AHDB to create a more streamlined and transparent system that avoids duplication and ensures the value of farmers’ data is recognised and protected.

Environmental standards form another key focus, with the NFU stressing the importance of developing standards that are clear, purposeful, and communicated effectively.

The organisation says lessons from past schemes must be taken on board, with farmers and growers involved from the outset of any new proposals.

Efforts will also be made to bridge knowledge gaps among UK farmers regarding international assurance standards.

The NFU has committed to improving awareness of how overseas schemes operate and how they compare with domestic practices.

In the combinable crops sector, the NFU’s national crops board will take a prominent role in shaping reforms.

The board is calling for greater transparency around imported grain and substantial changes to existing assurance protocols.

As a member of the Red Tractor Ownership Body, the NFU said it will continue working with the Red Tractor Board and other owners to ensure a balanced approach between leadership and operational delivery, with a strong emphasis on transparency.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the steps outlined reflect the concerns of farmers and the need for meaningful, long-term change.

He said: “Work is already underway on multiple aspects of the recommendations but there is a lot of work to do and change will not happen overnight.

"That’s why it’s important that progress is carefully monitored and reported on, something the NFU is glad to support through funding.”

An interim progress report is scheduled for publication in autumn 2025, with a full review due in spring 2026.