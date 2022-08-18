NFU submits petition to parliament regarding HS2 Phase 2b

The NFU has submitted a petition to parliament regarding HS2, with the union asking for assurances to be given to farmers affected by the route.

The petition highlights many issues regarding the planned high-speed railway line's Phase 1 and 2a, with requests for changes either to the hybrid Bill or for assurances to be given to farmers.

In particular, the NFU has highlighted how a lack of design on Phase 1 led to wholesale compulsory purchase of land before powers ran out in February 2022.

This is land which is probably only required temporarily for construction, acquisition of rights and habitat mitigation, the NFU said in the petition.

The union further highlighted how some assurances have not been complied with, stating that HS2 has to do better on Phase 2b.

Due to these issues, the petition highlights how this has led farmers affected by the project to experience real difficulty, anxiety and stress.

The NFU said: "The petition highlights how the NFU believes that unprecedented measures should be taken on Phase 2b to restrict the powers of the Promoter on this occasion.

"It covers everything from how compulsory powers are used for land take, powers to only take rights for utility works, land taken for habitat mitigation to covering issues with drainage and flooding to weed control, the use of multiple GVDs for each farmer, the prolonged occupation of farmland and the prompt payment of compensation."

NFU members affected by HS2 Phase 2b can read the full petition on the union's website.