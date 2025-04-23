NFU urges chancellor to invest in farming to 'safeguard' UK food

The NFU is urging the chancellor to make a bold commitment to safeguarding the UK’s food security in the upcoming spending review, warning that failure to act could risk future food supply.

The union's stark call comes in the wake of a warning from the National Preparedness Commission that the UK’s food security is in a ‘precarious state.’

Geopolitical tensions, a rapidly shifting trading environment, and climate change disrupting global food supply chains have all contributed to increasing concerns over food security.

The NFU argues that investing in homegrown food production today is vital for safeguarding the nation’s food supply in the future.

In the spending review, it is advocating for support in five key areas, including for the government to allocate a UK-wide annual agriculture budget of £5.6 billion.

This long-term commitment to the farming budget is essential for ensuring a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector, the NFU says, enabling farmers to meet targets related to climate, productivity and food security.

Additionally, the union is calling for a fully funded cross-government biosecurity plan, as it is crucial for preventing and tackling disease outbreaks.

Without significant investment, the risk of major disease outbreaks, exacerbated by climate change and inadequate border controls, will continue to threaten farming sectors.

The NFU also emphasises the need for an end-to-end research and development (R&D) budget for agri-tech, as innovation in British agri-tech is vital for driving productivity and ensuring more sustainable food production.

Although the union welcomed recent funding through the Farming Innovation Programme, it argues that a dedicated R&D budget will drive further progress and investment, keeping British farmers competitive on the global stage.

Another key area of concern is flood management: with flooding events becoming more frequent, the NFU is urging the government to invest in the maintenance and expansion of flood defences.

Without this investment, farmers will continue to face devastating losses from winter flooding, and government resources will be stretched further.

Lastly, the union is urging a review of the proposed changes to inheritance tax which could burden family farms with unaffordable bills.

If these proposals are not revisited, family farm businesses could face financial crises, stifling investment and growth in the sector.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the government must invest in food production to safeguard the future of Britain's food supply.

"Make no mistake, global instability and a more unpredictable climate is making homegrown food production harder, while also putting pressure on food supply chains around the world."

He emphasised that failure to invest in homegrown food production could lead to a reduction in domestic food production, forcing the UK to rely more heavily on imports.

Mr Bradshaw warned that this would not be a smart move for an island nation facing serious global volatility.

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones echoed these concerns, stating: “We’ve heard a lot of strong words from government about the importance of food security. Now, we need to see strong action to match.”