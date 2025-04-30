NFU urges election candidates to back British farming amid challenges

The NFU is calling on candidates in the local elections to show their support for British farming, particularly over changes to inheritance tax affecting family farms.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw described the elections as a critical moment to address the growing pressures on the UK’s agricultural industry.

More than 1,600 council seats are being contested across 23 English counties on Thursday (1 May), alongside mayoral elections in numerous regions.

Mr Bradshaw said continued support from local authorities, councillors and regional mayors was "so important" to the industry.

“Elections are a timely opportunity to shine a light on some of the huge challenges facing farmers such as the family farm tax," he explained.

It comes as farmer confidence has plummeted following 18 turbulent months, marked by soaring input costs, extreme weather events, rural crime and delays in planning processes.

The recent closure of the government’s Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme has further exacerbated the strain.

However, the most contentious issue is the change to inheritance tax rules announced in the government’s October budget, which will roll out from April 2026.

Mr Bradshaw said this change could saddle family farms with crippling financial burdens, threatening future investment and impacting mental health levels in rural areas.

“The government’s announcement...was a devastating blow with many farming businesses set to face unaffordable bills,” the NFU president warned.

In response, the union has been campaigning under its "Stop the Family Farm Tax" banner, receiving backing from a growing number of county councils.

Dozens of local authorities, such as in Northumberland and Norfolk, have passed motions urging the government to reconsider the policy.

Highlighting farming’s broader economic impact, Mr Bradshaw pointed out that UK agriculture underpins the country’s largest manufacturing sector—food and drink—contributing £148 billion to the economy and supporting over 4 million jobs.

“The support of local councils and regional mayors for our industry is vital—not just on the family farm tax, but also on issues such as planning and the procurement of more British food,” Mr Bradshaw added.

“We look forward to working with those newly elected representatives to help lay the foundations for a sustainable and profitable future.”