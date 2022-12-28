NFU urges farmers to have say on new UK-South Korea trade deal

The NFU is asking farmers to have their say on a new UK-South Korea free trade deal, which may include strong potential for meat and dairy access.

The government has launched a consultation on an enhanced trade with South Korea and the NFU wants to hear from farmers to help form its response.

South Korea has a population of 57.1 million and a GDP per capita of $34,757 compared to the UK with a population of 67 million and a GDP per capita of $47,334.40.

Meat and dairy in particular pose significant opportunities, with the NFU saying that securing access for British beef was one industry priority.

The UK and South Korea already have an association agreement in place from the UK’s time as part of the EU, however this is based on text from 2011.

The government is now looking for input from the farming industry on where changes or improvements could be made and what should be top of the agenda during trade talk.

A consultation has been launched which farmers can respond to directly on the government's website.

The NFU said farmers can also submit evidence directly to the union. "The NFU will be responding to the consultation, so any views submitted will feed into our response," it said.

"There is strong potential for meat and dairy products to the region, particularly for pork where we already have market access."

Farmers wanting to submit evidence to the NFU are being asked to email Rachael.Speed@nfu.org.uk by 16 January 2023.

Specially, feedback is needed on concerns about specific imports, information about specific farming practices, and opportunities to send agri-food products.