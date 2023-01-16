NFU urges farmers to participate in GCA's annual survey

The Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) has launched the 2023 annual survey to gather key information on supplier relationships with retailers, with the NFU urging farmers to participate.

Launched on Monday 16 January, the GCA's online survey will be open for six weeks until 26 February 2023.

With record levels of inflation, the war in Ukraine and extreme weather events, the past year has been particularly challenging for UK farmers and growers, putting additional strain on some supply chain relationships.

The NFU says the survey is a valuable opportunity for suppliers to tell the GCA about any issues they are facing and whether retailers are treating them fairly and lawfully.

Information gathered from farmer and grower feedback is vital to highlight current issues the grocery sector is facing, the union explains.

The data will influence and shape the GCA’s future work and priorities for the upcoming year.

For example, in last year’s survey a quarter of suppliers highlighted issues with retailer responses to cost price increase (CPI) requests, making this the most raised issue in the last five years.

As a result, the GCA has focused his priorities on CPI requests, and at the start of the year launched the seven golden rules which highlight how retailers should treat suppliers when processing requests.

This is the tenth year the survey has been conducted and the GCA, Mark White, is urging suppliers to continue their support for the annual survey by submitting their responses.

Mr White said: "This is one of the most important ways for suppliers to confidentially tell me about their experiences with the retailers.

"I want to hear from as many suppliers as possible so I can understand the ongoing impact of inflation and other issues affecting suppliers."

YouGov will be conducting the survey for the GCA and all information provided will be treated in strict confidence.

Respondents are not identified to the GCA without having given their consent, and are never identified to retailers.