NFU urges government to 'take a meaningful interest' in food production

The NFU has called for the government to 'take a meaningful interest' in food production as the Global Food Security Summit in London gets underway.

The summit, organised by the UK government, is set to focus international attention on the deepening global food security crisis while helping boost efforts to end hunger.

World leaders and food security experts attending will seek to galvanise support for lasting solutions that turn the tide and prevent famine, wider food insecurity and malnutrition.

The summit is being held in London, which the UK is hosting alongside Somalia, UAE, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Ahead of it, the NFU has highlighted the importance of investing in the agricultural sectors for increasing national and global food security.

It comes as extreme weather events, rising geopolitical tensions, policy changes and increasing costs have left farming businesses facing a vulnerable position.

NFU President Minette Batters said today's summit came at a 'critical time' for farmers and growers across the world.

“The enormity of feeding a growing global population while also finding solutions to the climate crisis cannot be underestimated.

“The good news is that no matter where we are in the world, the solution is often the same – for governments to take a meaningful interest in food production by ensuring markets treat farmers fairly and deliver policies that boost sustainable, profitable production.

"Only then can farm businesses invest in the future and produce more high quality, climate-friendly food for markets at home and abroad."

She said that with the right policies in place and knowledge and techniques available, the industry was positive that food security can be realised in globally.

However, this would require international solidarity and a joint effort from lawmakers across the world to ensure fair supply chains, invest in infrastructure, and integrate climate adaptation and mitigation policies within agricultural sectors.

“These are our building blocks and they must start at a local, regional and national level if we are to stand any chance of achieving food security worldwide," Mrs Batters said.

"That is what conversations at the summit must centre around today, because we can no longer afford to take food for granted.”

The UK’s new International Development White Paper on food insecurity is also expected to be announced at the summit.

The White Paper is set to address food insecurity as one of the pressing global challenges, setting out how the UK will go beyond giving aid money and instead work in partnerships with countries to tackle poverty and climate change.