NFU urges Labour to follow winter fuel lead and change IHT reforms

As the government tweaks winter fuel payments for pensioners, the NFU has demanded urgent changes to inheritance tax rules to protect elderly farmers facing financial hardship.

The union has called on Labour to reconsider its controversial inheritance tax (IHT) policy, following the announcement by Sir Keir Starmer to adjust the winter fuel allowance.

It warned that elderly farmers across the nation were "stuck in an abhorrent position" as many "feel like a burden on their families".

Research reveals that the so-called 'family farm tax' is among the most unpopular budget measures with the public, intensifying pressure on ministers to address the industry's concerns.

The proposed reforms to IHT, announced in last year's October budget, could impact as many as 75% of farming families, farming groups have repeatedly warned.

And despite Freedom of Information requests from the industry, the government has yet to release the financial analysis underpinning its decision.

It comes as the NFU, together with tax and farming experts, recently proposed an alternative ‘clawback’ approach, but the government declined to consider it.

However, NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the change to winter fuel allowance showed that the government was willing to listen to concerns.

"We’re now urging them to extend that same support to elderly farmers who have spent their lives feeding the nation, and who now find themselves in an incredibly difficult position.

"Many are deeply worried not just about their own future but about becoming a financial burden on their families."

The union, along with other industry bodies, proposed the 'clawback' alternative which they say would safeguard farmers while remaining cost-neutral for the government.

With time still available to reconsider, the NFU has urged the government to follow the example set with winter fuel payment changes and once again listen to the elderly.

Mr Bradshaw added: “Whatever our other disagreements about the family farm tax, we cannot imagine ministers ever meant to put older farmers in this awful position. This is an opportunity to do the right thing.

“We’ve put forward a credible alternative that would protect British farmers without being costly to the government. It’s a fair and balanced solution that should be reviewed."