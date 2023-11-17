NFU urges public to buy whole Christmas turkeys direct from farm

Consumers are being encouraged to buy British whole turkeys directly from the farm this Christmas as part of an NFU campaign aiming to help the public get the best value for their money.

Farmers across the country are today taking to social media to show off their turkeys and urge the public to consider buying from their local producer.

The NFU's #BuyMyTurkey campaign encourages the public to find their local producer by putting their postcode into the online turkey finder tool.

There are now over 240 farms on it, including an interactive map to make easier for shoppers to locate their nearest producers.

NFU turkey group chair, Jonathan Smith said: “Even though it’s only November, turkey producers across England and Wales have been busy rearing and caring for their birds and preparing for the festive season.

"By buying a British turkey directly from the farm where it has been produced, you will be backing British farming, helping a local business, and providing a boost for the rural economy.

“We know that everyone is being affected by the cost of living crisis, which is why we are encouraging shoppers to buy a whole bird as it represents the best value for money.

"The versatility of turkey meat means that once you’ve enjoyed your Christmas dinner, there are plenty of healthy, tasty dishes you can try with any leftovers to make sure all the fantastic meat is put to good use."

The campaign also reminds people who cannot buy from their local farm to look for the Red Tractor logo on turkey packaging when shopping in the supermarket.

And one tip included in the campaign is that buying a whole bird instead of a crown is better value for money.

Farmers and the wider public are being encouraged by the NFU to post across social media using the hashtag #BuyMyTurkey on 17 November.

In previous years, the campaign has seen success in helping to promote buying local and British turkeys for Christmas.

Mr Smith said: “Shoppers can use the NFU turkey finder to quickly locate their nearest producer and buy a turkey direct from the farm where it was reared.

"If you’re buying a turkey from your local butcher, ask them if it’s British and which farm it’s been sourced from.

"If you’re buying from the supermarket, make sure to look for the Red Tractor logo and the union flag to ensure you’re getting a great tasting British bird for Christmas.”